Andy Cohen to Abide by CNN's Alcohol Ban on New Year's Eve

Andy Cohen has conceded to CNN's ban on booze during this year's edition of the New Year's Eve Live broadcast.
Cohen, who will be co-hosting the annual show for his sixth time with anchor Anderson Cooper, is know for bringing year-end festivities on-screen in the form of generous shots and cocktails throughout the night.
Last year, the duo drew laughs and controversy for their apparently inebriated rant against Mayor Bill de Blasio as well as jabs against competitor program ABC's Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve and host Ryan Seacrest – calling the show's audience "Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers that are performing behind us."
Last month, Variety reported that CNN would be monitoring usage of alcohol during the show, though this would apply specifically to anchors and correspondents. This was assumed to apply to another fan favorite, anchor Don Lemon, who has also been known for his New Year's Eve antics, such as getting a tattoo on-air.
Cohen had previously told Rolling Stone he would be exempt from a ban as a "host," rather than an anchor. However, with the show fast-approaching, the 54-year-old Watch What Happens Live host reversed his position this week, telling Page Six definitively that he and Cooper won't be having a drink after all. “We aren’t drinking, but we’re going to have a BLAST,” he said.
It's a big change of tone for Cohen, who had also previously told Rolling Stone, "It’s fun for me because I’m a guest on CNN, so I’m like a visitor. I’m going to just march back to Bravo at 12:30 in the morning and be done with it, and so I can kind of torch the place while I’m there, and then head out."
See how the internet responded to the news below.
\u201cIf Andy Cohen and Anderson Copper aren\u2019t completely hammered during this year\u2019s #CNNNYE broadcast, I\u2019m boycotting CNN forever.\u201d— Jonathon Norcross (@Jonathon Norcross) 1672238194
\u201cI don\u2019t think we\u2019ll get any NYE content as good as when Andy Cohen got really drunk on CNN last year and got very upset that the band Journey was performing in Times Square without Steve Perry and called them \u201cFake Journey\u201d\u201d— rae paoletta (@rae paoletta) 1672504411
\u201cThe fact that #CNNNYE is depriving us of the national treasures that are drunk Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen is a goddam crime.\u201d— Attorney at Paw \ud83d\udc3e (@Attorney at Paw \ud83d\udc3e) 1672514895
\u201cThe whole point is to watch Andy Cohen almost fall down repeatedly because he is so fucked up he cannot stand. https://t.co/BdRp5NRVio\u201d— Gawker (@Gawker) 1672458300
\u201cImma miss @LouisYorkMusic and a drunk @donlemon on #NYE. This is tradition! IDC IDC IDC\u201d— April (@April) 1672350582
Photo via Getty Images / WireImage / Michael Stewart
