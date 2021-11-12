Believe it or not, nightlife is healing. After having make do with Zoom parties and Twitch streams for over a year as the pandemic kept us prisoners in our own homes, the entertainment world is slowly but surely opening its doors once again. We've been itching to get back out there and know you have too, so PAPER's put together an ongoing guide to all the parties, concerts, functions, kikis and more that you absolutely can't miss. We'll see you there!

Who? British artist Aluna (of AlunaGeorge) is launching her own festival centered on celebrating the Black and LGBTQ+ origins of dance music. Featuring an all-Black lineup of artists, Noir Fever's headliners include the likes of Grammy Award winner Kaytranada, Chicago House icon Derrick Carter, Detroit techno legend Kevin Saunderson, Jersey club queen UNIIQU3, Channel Tres, Jayda G, TSHA, Tygapaw, Duckwrth, Kaleena Zanders and more. In addition to warehouse raves, the festival will also include talks, workshops and a marketplace made up entirely of Black-owned brands.

When & Where? Taking place in New Orleans, a city with a rich Black and Brown musical history, the festival is set to run from May 27 through May 30 in 2022.

Requirements? All attendees and staff must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at least 14 days before the festival and provide proof of vaccination. Otherwise, attendees are asked to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours before they arrive.

For tickets and more information about the festival, head here.