Cher and Alexander “AE” Edwards sparked dating rumors last week as the pair was pictured entering Craig’s, the WeHo celebrity hangout. The pair walked hand in hand into the restaurant, and then Edwards was spotted with his mouth on Cher’s hand in the car.

In a new interview with Vogue, Cher confirmed the sparks were more than just rumors. As reported by Lynn Yaeger, the singer who believes in life after love is in love once again, confirming that “yes, music producer Alexander Edwards is the guy, and yes, she is starry-eyed.”

Without going into detail, the singer confirmed the budding romance with the Def Jam A&R executive. So why did their rumored romance turn the internet upside-down? First of all, it’s Cher. But her new beau also comes with his own legacy. Professionally, Edwards has a long history of working with A-list artists, like Tyga who the pair was allegedly lunching with at Craig’s. We can’t even imagine how a conversation between Tyga and Cher would go.

But to the busybody online community, it was Edwards’ recent personal connection to Amber Rose that made the story. The two were romantically linked in 2018 and welcomed a son the following year, but split due to Edwards' infidelity. He later admitted to cheating on Rose with 12 different women.

But so far, things seem to be going well for Cher and Edwards. In a cryptic tweet, the singer appeared to hint at "one part of her life [being] SO AMAZING"

Edwards isn't the only flame in her life. Cher also debuted her new Balmain campaign as the face of the Blaze bag, reminding everyone that she is a style icon.

“‘Style Icon’ doesn’t come close to describing her achievement of defining more than a half-century’s worth of fashion’s trends,” Balmain creative director Olivier Roustein said in a statement. “And, in this challenging era, when we are compelled to fight for long-overdue changes, Cher’s impressive, long-term commitment to dedicated activism is definitely an example to all of us.”

Complementing her playful-yet-powerful style, the bag blends colors and textures and brings the fantasy of Baroque style into the modern-day with couture embellishments and gleaming hardware.

Both versatile and statement-making, Cher and Blaze are one and the same. But, as Cher put it in Vogue, “I was always Cher. I was Cher when I was three years old, putting on makeup and wearing my mom’s sweater as a dress,” she said with a laugh. “I was Cher before I was ‘Cher.’”