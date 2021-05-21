Alex Rodriguez is officially getting into the makeup game.

On the heels of his breakup with fellow beauty mogul Jennifer Lopez, the ex-baseball star debuted his first makeup collab with beauty and wellness brand Hims & Hers: The Blur Stick.

"I wanted to create a product that solved an issue I faced every day," Rodriguez explained in a recent Instagram post. "I realized as I was jumping from meeting to meeting, I needed something quick and easy in my routine to conceal blemishes or razor bumps."

Marketed as a "sleek, discreet" and "convenient" concealer that's "specifically designed for men," the Blur Stick is available in eight different shades and formulated with luxe ingredients such as aloe extract and jojoba oil for long-lasting and skin-nourishing coverage. According to a press release, the product is meant to round out the pre-existing Hims skincare routine which consists of creams for wrinkles and acne.

After all, as Hims & Her co-founder and CEO Andrew Dudum went on to add, the Blur Stick is meant to help normalize skin-focused makeup for men by "breaking through stigmas and addressing 'embarrassing' topics head-on."

"To some guys, a few pimples or razor burn might seem like no big deal, but for many it's something that can really weigh on their self-confidence and there weren't many viable solutions out there to address that," Dudum said. "I'm so grateful to be working with Alex on bringing this product to life and I think it will help a lot of people feel more comfortable and confident in their skin."

The concealer is Hims' first foray into male makeup. The company was also one of the endeavors A-Rod and J.Lo invested in together last year, though his ex-fiancée recently launched her own namesake beauty and skincare line. And though the sports giant is a notable fan of Lopez's face masks, who knows if he'll be making his own at some point. But until then, you can grab a Blur Stick for $22 via www.forhims.com.

Check out A-Rod's post about his new project, below.