Just days before her Las Vegas residency “Weekends With Adele” was set to kick off, Adele took to Instagram with a teary video, announcing that her show would have to be postponed. While fans were obviously disappointed, they were quick to flood the comments with support for the 30 singer — understanding that things happen — especially in the current climate.

But new reports from a close source say there’s much more to the delays than COVID — as Adele put it — and the primary reason Weekends With Adele isn’t ready relates to creative clashes behind the scenes, according to Daily Mail.

The show’s set designer, Esmeralda Devlin, teamed up with the singer for her 2016 tour, and was the mastermind behind many of music’s most famous sets for superstars like Beyoncé, Ye, Billie Eilish and The Weeknd. However, this time around, Devlin and Adele don’t seem to see eye-to-eye and the biggest point of contention appears to be a swimming pool.

“When she saw the finished design [of the swimming pool stunt], she refused to take part. Adele described the pool as a ‘baggy old pond’ and refused, point blank, to stand in the middle of it,” the source told The Sun.

However, towards the beginning of last week, pieces of the multimillion-dollar set were seen leaving the Colosseum at the Caesars Palace Hotel which indicates that, perhaps, some resolution and revisions to the show are well underway.

Though some Daily Mail reports claim that the delays come as no surprise, given that “there was no real clarity around what Adele wanted for the show because of the endless changes being made to the production,” many can’t help but feel that the demand for perfection come from nerves, which seems understandable considering it’s Adele’s first recurring show since the last album cycle nearly six years ago.

Regardless, we hope things are back on track — swimming pool or not — so we can see Adele in all her glory very soon. Take it easy on her!