"Weekends With Adele" is back on; The "Easy on Me" singer just announced the new dates for her delayed Las Vegas residency.

"Words can't explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them," the Grammy-winning artist posted on Instagram.

"Weekends with Adele" will now be held from November 18, 2022 through March 25, 2023, with eight new shows added to the original 24-show run. The new dates were added to her website, with priority given to fans who held tickets for the original dates, or were previously registered and waitlisted.

Adele’s concert residency at the historied Colosseum at Caesar's Palace was first postponed in January when the singer issued a tearful apology just the day before her intended first show.

The sought-after residency has previously been held by pop royalty — from Britney Spears and Mariah Carey, to Celine Dion and Elton John — and Adele wanted to make sure she did it justice. Citing covid delays for the postponed dates, Adele announced that the show was not performance-ready back in January. But now, she’s saying hello from the other side of the Winter 2021 Omicron outbreak. Monkeypox and BA.5 may be waiting in the wings, but Adele assured fans she’s ready for anything this time around.

“After what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I'm more excited than ever!” Adele continued in her Instagram post. “Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one. To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I've most been looking forward to and I'm going to give you the absolute best of me."

Good things really do come to those who wait! Thank you, Adele, for the lesson in patience, but November couldn’t come fast enough.