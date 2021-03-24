After breakup rumors set the internet on fire, it now looks like Addison Rae and Bryce Hall are actually over.

According to a report from Entertainment Tonight, TikTok's It couple split for a second time after Hall allegedly cheated during a trip to Las Vegas in February.

On Monday, fans began speculating they had broken up after Rae appeared on "The Zane Lowe Show" to promote her new song "Obsessed." That said, while discussing the track's inspiration, she accidentally referenced her "ex-boyfriend," before quickly correcting herself.

"There's a little story behind the entire song," she said. "Right before the studio, I had dropped off my ex-boyfriend at the time... Or my boyfriend at the time. And I dropped him off at his house."

INSTANT REGRET: Addison Rae accidentally calls Bryce Hall her ex boyfriend in an interview. This after weeks of speculation whether the two broke up. pic.twitter.com/QxkwIKjuhx — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 23, 2021

Soon after the slip-up, a source went on to confirm to E! that the two had called it quits. However, breakup rumors have been afoot ever since late February when Rae wrote in a since-deleted tweet that she was "disappointed but not surprised." And while Hall insisted in a tweet from earlier this month that he "didn't cheat on Addison," before later telling YouTuber Kevin Wong that "everything's fine" between them.

"Everything's fine," he said. "I don't know why everybody overreacts, but until we do our own thing or say anything. I don't know, I feel like everyone's overreacting about stupid shit."

Neither Rae nor Hall have publicly addressed the breakup reports. In the meantime though, watch her music video for "Obsessed," below.