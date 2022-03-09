Fans are loving how open Addison Rae is about her acne.

In a recent TikTok, the social media sensation decided to give fans a glimpse of her bare face while getting her makeup done, confidently putting her adult acne on full display while lip-syncing along to an audio clip of a woman saying "he called me ugly on the inside and the outside" as Madonna's 1984 hit "Material Girl" plays in the background.

"I'm sorry, but he's just wrong about the outside part," the woman in the voiceover continues say, before Rae transitions to her fully-done face. And needless to say, the clip was met with ample praise in the comments by fans who complimented her for "being real and showing your real skin."

"glad to see influencers that are being open about their acne," one person said, while another added, "I like how she said that she had acne most influencers don’t."

Meanwhile, others left comments thanking her for making them "feel better" about their own skin, with several people writing that it was nice to see "celebs and influencers show off their acne."

"So pretty Addison!!," the fan continued, while another shared that Rae's video was just what she needed while she was "having the worst breakouts."

Granted, this isn't the first time Rae's talked about her struggle with adult acne. According to Glamour, the star previously revealed to Byrdie that she "used to always have clear skin and didn’t do much to maintain it," before "moving to L.A. and getting a little older."

Watch Rae's TikTok below.

@addisonre @kennedy5ever ♬ som original - lau :)

Photo via Getty / Matt Winkelmeyer

