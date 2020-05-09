Spend a Day at the Beach With Abella Danger

If you're as big of an Abella Danger fan as we are, you'll know that she's a true gem, inside and out. As such, we've decided to give you the opportunity to get to know her on a deeper level via a new video that makes you feel as if you're on a real-life beach date together.

A Brazzers Exclusive collaboration with STELLA TV's Chris Levett and Maya Fuhr, the video is a behind-the-scenes peek at a past photo shoot with the star. Shot in Venice Beach, watching it is like having an intimate moment with one of the most famous porn stars in the world — complete with corn dogs, a walk down the sandy promenade and, obviously, a sexy car modeling moment.

"You get incredible bohemian vibes there. Amazing junk food aka corn dogs, fried Oreos, and more," Abella explains about shooting in Venice, "But then, it's also home to the iconic muscle beach, an epic skate park, and beautiful murals by different artists. So if you think about it, it's a place where all different kinds of people can come together."

Not only that, but the video also gives us some insight into Abella's advice for having great sex, as well as a glimpse into her strong-willed feminism, which is rooted in boosting up other women.

"Be comfortable. Don't try to be anything you're not. Don't do anything that doesn't make you feel good," she says, before adding that the pressure of "expecting to grow up looking like a Kardashian" is an unrealistic "false expectation."

"You don't have to look like a Coca-Cola bottle to be perfect," she says, "Because beauty is hundreds of things. Not just this one body type that is trendy right now."

