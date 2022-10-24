Rap powerhouse 21 Savage always pays homage to the past. Whether through his sonic palettes reminiscent of the darker side of Southern rap or bringing Pen & Pixel out of retirement to design the cover of 2020's Savage Mode II, the Atlanta rapper shares his deep love of his city and the South as a whole any chance he can get.

To celebrate his 30th birthday, Savage took over Underground Atlanta for the second year in a row to throw a celebration that is certain to be a highlight of the city. He carries on the torch of Freaknik, the legendary Atlanta spring break celebration that gained popularity throughout the '80s and '90s. The massive street party had everything from contests to concerts, being heavily attended by students from across the country's historically Black universities.

For Savage, his Freaknik may be in a venue but it's certainly going to be talked about in the streets. Among those in attendance were Latto, Drake, Lizzo, Metro Boomin’, Jacob Lattimore, Nardo Wick and Lakeyah. Tunes were provided by a stacked list of those that can keep the party going, including DJ Montay, Pastor Troy, Playa Poncho and many more.

Savage was decked out in a custom airbrushed Slaughter Gang sweatshirt and matching cartoon character pants, featuring Mickey Mouse and Tweety. "l wanted to bring back the custom airbrush aesthetic of '90s, so I connected with this Queens designer, who is a pioneer of hip-hop fashion, to bring it to life for Savage head to toe," says stylist Fatima.

In line with the freaky theme, Latto and Lizzo got the memo that it's all about showing what you got, and the two wore colorful and sexy two-piece sets. Teyana Taylor dialed into the old school roots of the party with a bandana, a colorful print jacket and a gorgeous pair of oversized hoop earrings. If anyone's going to pull out all the stops, it's going to be 21 Savage and his friends.

Check out exclusive photos of 21 Savage getting ready for his exciting Freaknik-themed 30th birthday party and relive the excitement.