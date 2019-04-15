On Friday, the children refused to go to school. London, the capital of one of the most powerful countries of the world, was confronted by a far greater power: the raw energy of its children claiming their right for a future free from drought, floods, exploitation and food shortages. Tens of thousands of young people in 30 countries, including Britain, took to the streets to demand action on climate change from global and local leaders. (This follows the global strike on March 15, which saw more than 1 million young people protest globally).



