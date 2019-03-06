Pierpaolo Piccioli's Valentino has become one to watch on the fashion month calendar. This season, he didn't disappoint: there were sheer ball gowns, playful short coats and enchanting prints. Inspired by love and poetry, the designer commissioned Scottish poet Robert Montgomery and up-and-coming writers Greta Bellamacina, Mustafa The Poet, and Yrsa Daley-Ward to collaborate together on a zine which was left on guest's seats. Here's everything else you need to know about the show.

Couture Gowns

Following the success of Valentino's recent couture shows, the label spun out magical creations for ready-to-wear that looked as if they could be couture. This all came in the form of beautiful, sheer gowns near the end of the collection.

Eccentric Illustrations

Valentino once again collaborated with Jun Takahashi, of Japanese label Undercover (they first worked together for Valentino's most recent menswear collection). Neoclassical statue figures and roses punctuated the collection.

Short Coats

A number of short coats that looked like they were super easy to wear made the collection feel more youthful. An orange one with feathers was a standout.

Timeless Toppers

Following fashion's obsession with hats, the label sent models out on the runway topped with tall, modified, structured bucket hats that sometimes veiled the face.

Valentino may be known for red, but this season also showed that the label knows what it's doing when it comes to neutral hues too, in subtle ways. A multitude of looks using black as the dominating color were stunning.