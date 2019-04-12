In 2019, memes are a part of everyday life — unless you're Avengers: Endgame star Scarlett Johansson, that is.

On a new episode of First We Feast's Hot Ones, Johansson sat down with host Sean Evans to answer a few questions while eating hot wings that grow hotter as the interview progresses. And though it appeared the main goal was to get her to spill some info about the upcoming Avengers: Endgame film, Johansson ended up revealing a much darker personal secret.

For one of the question, Evans explained that they usually comb through their guests' social media. However, in Johansson's case, her lack of internet usage meant they settled for asking her about the Avengers: Infinity War crossover meme — something she wasn't familiar with. <a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

For those of you who aren't familiar, in a nutshell, the Avengers: Infinity War crossover meme was a spoof on the bold claim that the film was "the most ambitious crossover event in history" — and it led to a lot of counter-examples flooding the timeline all at once. See a few examples, below:

Marvel: "Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history."



Me: pic.twitter.com/4rxIDOccu6 — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) March 23, 2018

Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'

Me: pic.twitter.com/NStBNq1ezx — Bobby Palmer (@thebobpalmer) March 19, 2018

Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'



Me: pic.twitter.com/tcZHC2Hoax — MEAT’S BACK ON THE MANU, BOYS (@ManuclearBomb) March 19, 2018

Needless to say, Johansson was a little confused about the concept. So Evans took this opportunity to name himself Johansson's "meme shaman," and walked her through a few examples of the meme — including one involving Space Jam and a culinary monstrosity composed of a Pop Tart and Chef Boyardee raviolis.

Marvel: "Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history.”



Me: pic.twitter.com/Kob6RJFSrq — Roxi Horror 💀🌸 (@roxiqt) March 20, 2018

And, for the most part, it seemed like she got it! That is, until she asked Evans if that was a meme, "or does a meme move?"

Good lord. Watch the entire interaction, below.