Fashion
Beauty
Paper People
Entertainment
Music
Famous People
Film/TV
Internet Culture
NIghtlife
Art
Break the Internet ®
Care
Politics
Opinion
Culture
LGBTQ
Sex & Dating
Shop
Subscribe
Culture

50 Sickening Portraits of Your Favorite Queens at DragCon

Paper Magazine
3h

RuPaul's DragCon, the bicoastal extravaganza promoting all things drag, graced the Big Apple September 28-30. Fans and celebrities filled the halls of the Jacob K. Javits Center to meet and fawn over their favorite queens. Drag Race champions and contestants stunted runway-worthy ensembles, participated in themed panels and flaunted fabulous booth displays. From Trixie Mattel's classic yellow Southern-belle get-up to Miss Fame's Hitchcock vintage glamour look, ten seasons worth of queens gave New York a weekend's worth of Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve and Talent.

Flip through some of PAPER's favorite looks (and a few surprise appearances) below:

Acid Betty

Photographer: Tanner Abel
Photographer Assistant: Nicholas Needham
Producer: Hannah Lifshutz

Subscribe to Get More