50 Sickening Portraits of Your Favorite Queens at DragCon

RuPaul's DragCon, the bicoastal extravaganza promoting all things drag, graced the Big Apple September 28-30. Fans and celebrities filled the halls of the Jacob K. Javits Center to meet and fawn over their favorite queens. Drag Race champions and contestants stunted runway-worthy ensembles, participated in themed panels and flaunted fabulous booth displays. From Trixie Mattel's classic yellow Southern-belle get-up to Miss Fame's Hitchcock vintage glamour look, ten seasons worth of queens gave New York a weekend's worth of Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve and Talent.

Flip through some of PAPER's favorite looks (and a few surprise appearances) below:

Acid Betty

Photographer: Tanner Abel

Photographer Assistant: Nicholas Needham

Producer: Hannah Lifshutz