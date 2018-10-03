A Rodarte Exhibition Is Coming to Washington D.C.

Kate and Laura Mulleavy — the sibling design duo behind Rodarte — are the subjects of a new exhibition at Washington D.C.'s National Museum of Women in the Arts. Titled Rodarte, their first solo show will follow the past 13 years of their label (which bears their mother's maiden name) through 100 full looks from their most important collections. On view from November 10, 2018 through February 10, 2019, the exhibition will highlight the designers' the masterful craftsmanship and points of inspiration.

The show, curated by Jill D'Alessandro (the institution's authority on costume and textile arts), will also examine Rodarte's impact on the fashion industry and contemporary art scene by delving into the recurring themes in the Mulleavy's designs. Through their technique-driven process, the Los Angeles-based sisters incorporate a broad range of creative disciplines including film, literature, and art history. By layering references from these disparate fields, the designers give rise to questions about womanhood, new discoveries, one's relationship to nature, and humanity at large.

Designed by architect Rafael de Cardenas of Architecture At Large, the show space will feature invisible mounts that give the clothes the appearance of floating and a fully immersive, experiential portion. To coincide with the exhibition, NMWA's Museum shop is collaborating with the Mulleavys, L.A.-based artist and illustrator Jess Rotter, and Australian design firm Third Drawer Down on a range of limited addition product available both on site and online.

Photo via Imaxtree (Rodarte spring 2019)



