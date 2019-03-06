As guests entered the venue for Miu Miu's fall 2019 show, they were immediately engulfed in a world of faded colors, television screens and large collaged walls (with cacti, strawberries and cats!) by London-based artist Sharna Osborne produced by AMO. This season's collection was darkly romantic, with plenty of fantasy references and a heavy dose of '70s inspiration, too. Still, all the whimsical Miu Miu signatures, like glitter, crystals and quirky silhouettes were there. Here's everything else you need to know about the show.

Roomy Capes

The defining coat shapes of the show came courtesy of the structured capes in navy wool and camouflage options. In velvet, with contrasting linings or done up in shearling, these shapes enhanced the fantasy fairy tale aesthetic of the collection and reminded us of a high fashion version of Little Red Riding Hood.

Captivating Camo

Camo was the winning print of the show. Scarves, dresses, sweaters, capes, even shorts – were covered in it. With the fall 2019 shows following a theme of modern armor for the contemporary world (See Marine Serre, or Comme des Garcons, for instance), this felt right at home. The chunky treaded platform boots featuring the print were also a standout.

'70s Chic

Little floral prints on tops, dresses and bags are what lent a '70s aesthetic to the collection, along with long center parted hair and smaller sunglasses frames. Crochet and chunky shearling were also possibly references to the decade.

Crinoline Dresses

The highlight of the show was the puffed up crinoline dresses in various prints. Styled under capes or zippered jackets (adorably bunched up) or worn on their own, they represented the feminine and whimsical side of the label.

Sheer Things

Little pops of skin showed through on various pieces, but in an unconventional way. There was one loosely crocheted dress for example, and another few sheer dresses where embellished stay-ups and opaque tights showed through.