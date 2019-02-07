Beautiful people and pop-ups, two things that go together like peanut butter and jelly. They are a winning combination that just make sense and nobody knows that better than Michael Kors. The luxury tycoon took over a new SoHo storefront last night, turning it into a pop-up experience to celebrate the launch of MICHAEL Michael Kors' spring 2019 campaign.

Partnering up with audiosmiths, Dolby Studio, to put together a two-floor immersive audio/visual installation, every inch in the space optimized by Kors for the best possible photo op. From LED infinity walls to indoor forests of plasma screens, there wasn't an odd corner or stray hallway in the place that wasn't the perfect Instagram opportunity. So what do you do with a space tailor-made for taking tons of pictures? Fill it to the brim with models, of course.

In attendance at the launch party were many notable beautiful faces such as Alton Mason, Olivia Palermo, TK Wonder, Mafalda, and the jet-setting star of Kors' new campaign, Bella Hadid. Forgot your ring light at home? Don't worry, there is a whole photography studio set up downstairs. In addition to a massive projection mapped room cycling through a variety of slick 3D graphics at the center of it all, the space also featured smaller private spaces where guests could take a break from the selfie marathon to view the David Sims-shot campaign.

The MICHAEL Michael Kors takeover of Dolby Soho is now open to the public starting today. Relive last night's launch in the gallery below:

Photos via BFA