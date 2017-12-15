Michael Kors has announced today that it will no longer use fur, with production phased out by the end of 2018. This applies to the entire global fashion luxury group, Michael Kors Holdings Limited, and includes brands like Jimmy Choo.

"Due to technological advances in fabrications, we now have the ability to create a luxe aesthetic using non-animal fur," designer Michael Kors said in a statement. "We will showcase these new techniques in our upcoming runway show in February."

"Killing animals for fur is archaic and inhumane," Wayne Pacelle, president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS), said. "Forward-looking companies such as Michael Kors recognize that they can work with other fabrics and products and disconnect their enterprises from a trade in animal fur that comes with high costs for animals."

Last month, the HSUS announced in coordination with Gucci that the luxury brand would go fur fee. Other companies have also announced fur-free policies this year, including YOOX Net-a-Porter, VF Corp (includes North Face), Burlington Stores and Stein Mart.

Sustainability: in. Animal cruelty: out.

Image via Getty





