Having attentively watched the Met Gala coverage since I was a little girl, I'm more than familiar with the overwhelming feeling of admiration, witnessing stars make their debut on fashion's most prestigious evening. I vividly remember my jaw dropping when a 2015 Kate Hudson emerged as a Golden Goddess in Stella McCartney (similar reactions occurred from Jessica Biel's 2009 red Versace moment, Beyoncé's 2014 Givenchy Couture look, etc.)

I grew up hearing Giuliana Rancic gush over the night's most stunning styles, and Joan Rivers give her unfiltered opinion the next day. I know what it's like to revel at the talent of these exceptional designers and their muses.

Simply, I'm used to being a fan of these famous icons. Yet, witnessing other celebrities join me in this fandom is a relatively new phenomenon. As our tagline outlines, "Even famous people love famous people." And that truth is never more present than in the comments section on glamorous nights like these.

Now that Instagram's algorithm allows us to see all of the celebrity reactions to their famous counterparts, we get a firsthand look at who is fan-girling over who. So no, Monday night's Met fashions did not disappoint. But neither did their reviews. We've compiled some of the best, below:

Rita Wilson summed up what we were feeling about Lady Gaga's performance entrance

Lena Waithe's jacket sparked a conversation that led to some serious Insta praise

Zach Braff was not afraid to say what we were all thinking about Jared Leto's "head"

Tess Holiday fangirled enough for all of us on Janelle Monáe's BLINKING EYE dress

Debra Messing gave praise where praise was due to Christian Siriano for his epic look on Laverne Cox

Simon Huck reminded us that Kim Kardashian is not just beauty, but brains too

No one could quite contain their excitement over Kacey Musgraves' Barbie teaser

Never one to mince words, Lindsay Lohan gave her honest take on Zendaya's Cinderella look

Halle Berry was LIVING for Alicia Keys' look

Noticeably missing from the carpet: Prince George

Hailey Bieber's cousin Ireland telling us what we already knew

Jlo + Arod DOES equal WOW, Heidi Klum

Marlon Wayans hyping up Michael B. Jordan, who quite frankly needs no hyping

Sophie Turner and brother-in-law Nick Jonas engaged in some very timely "Game of Thrones" banter

OBJ and Arod showed their love for "mom and dad" Giselle and Tom

Katy Perry was very blunt about Hailey Bieber's whale tail moment

Alexis Ohanian gave major props to his wifey for co-chairing the night's main event

Gemma Chan serving major looks was not unnoticed by Tan France and Ali Wong

Octavia Spencer is the hype woman we all need

Gary Janetti teased hubby Brad Goreski on his bold outfit choice

Megan Mullally rightfully bowed down to Billy Porter

Priyanka Chopra captioned her hubby Nick Jonas's pic in the best NSFW way

Lisa Frank made a tempting argument for next year's theme

John Krasinski gushed over his golden goddess wife

Rumer Willis loved her mom's adorable seatmate

Diamonds are Bar Rafali's best friend...