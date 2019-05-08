Having attentively watched the Met Gala coverage since I was a little girl, I'm more than familiar with the overwhelming feeling of admiration, witnessing stars make their debut on fashion's most prestigious evening. I vividly remember my jaw dropping when a 2015 Kate Hudson emerged as a Golden Goddess in Stella McCartney (similar reactions occurred from Jessica Biel's 2009 red Versace moment, Beyoncé's 2014 Givenchy Couture look, etc.)
I grew up hearing Giuliana Rancic gush over the night's most stunning styles, and Joan Rivers give her unfiltered opinion the next day. I know what it's like to revel at the talent of these exceptional designers and their muses.
Simply, I'm used to being a fan of these famous icons. Yet, witnessing other celebrities join me in this fandom is a relatively new phenomenon. As our tagline outlines, "Even famous people love famous people." And that truth is never more present than in the comments section on glamorous nights like these.
Now that Instagram's algorithm allows us to see all of the celebrity reactions to their famous counterparts, we get a firsthand look at who is fan-girling over who. So no, Monday night's Met fashions did not disappoint. But neither did their reviews. We've compiled some of the best, below:
Rita Wilson summed up what we were feeling about Lady Gaga's performance entrance
Lena Waithe's jacket sparked a conversation that led to some serious Insta praise
Zach Braff was not afraid to say what we were all thinking about Jared Leto's "head"
Tess Holiday fangirled enough for all of us on Janelle Monáe's BLINKING EYE dress
Debra Messing gave praise where praise was due to Christian Siriano for his epic look on Laverne Cox
Simon Huck reminded us that Kim Kardashian is not just beauty, but brains too
No one could quite contain their excitement over Kacey Musgraves' Barbie teaser
Never one to mince words, Lindsay Lohan gave her honest take on Zendaya's Cinderella look
Halle Berry was LIVING for Alicia Keys' look
Noticeably missing from the carpet: Prince George
Hailey Bieber's cousin Ireland telling us what we already knew
Jlo + Arod DOES equal WOW, Heidi Klum
Marlon Wayans hyping up Michael B. Jordan, who quite frankly needs no hyping
Sophie Turner and brother-in-law Nick Jonas engaged in some very timely "Game of Thrones" banter
OBJ and Arod showed their love for "mom and dad" Giselle and Tom
Katy Perry was very blunt about Hailey Bieber's whale tail moment
Alexis Ohanian gave major props to his wifey for co-chairing the night's main event
Gemma Chan serving major looks was not unnoticed by Tan France and Ali Wong
Octavia Spencer is the hype woman we all need
Gary Janetti teased hubby Brad Goreski on his bold outfit choice
Megan Mullally rightfully bowed down to Billy Porter
Priyanka Chopra captioned her hubby Nick Jonas's pic in the best NSFW way
Lisa Frank made a tempting argument for next year's theme
John Krasinski gushed over his golden goddess wife
Rumer Willis loved her mom's adorable seatmate
Diamonds are Bar Rafali's best friend...
