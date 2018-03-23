On Thursday, Mark Zuckerberg finally addressed the scandal that had broken days earlier by the New York Times and The Guardian that consulting firm Cambridge Analytica had acquired data on more than 50 million Facebook users without their consent years ago. In (what else) a Facebook post, Zuckerberg wrote, "We have a responsibility to protect your data, and if we can't then we don't deserve to serve you."

He then gave a timeline of events related to the "breach," starting in 2007 when Zuckerberg dropped the "The" and Facebook became, more or less, the social platform that we know it as today. Jumping forward to 2013, Zuckerberg explains how a personality quiz app made by Cambridge University researcher Aleksandr Kogan and installed by 300,000 people became the access point through which Kogan (and possibly others?) was able to mine the data of not only those 300,000 but of tens of millions of their friends.

Zuckerberg repeatedly calls out Kogan by name in the post, distancing himself and Facebook from the data mining, and uses passive language like "given the way our platform worked at the time," as though the ability for researchers to sift through the personal data of millions of people was an accidental flaw rather than programmed by design.

While that may sound like conspiracy, public distrust of Zuckerberg (helped in no part by his abrasive, 19-year-old behavior he can't live down), means that not everyone is inclined to take this apology as a sincere expression of remorse. His media apology tour was largely met with, well, resistance:

Big data and mass surveillance are features of an authoritarian state Americans have feared for decades, and yet, now that they're here, we're mostly inclined to look the other way. There is so much information to sift through, so many 100-page Terms and Conditions to accept, and unique passwords to remember, and privacy settings to adjust, and laptop cameras to tape over, that at some point we're overwhelmed enough to decide to just move forward (and take that fun personality quiz, even if you're not quite sure who made it and why they need access to all your data), trusting that data gatekeepers like Zuckerberg, at the very least, have the best intentions of their shareholders in mind.



Moments like the Cambridge Analytica drama may seem scandalous, but it wasn't necessarily illegal practices that got us here. Data collection and transfer is the very fabric of Facebook's business strategy — the foundation upon which it rests. Facebook and its ilk are only as successful as their users are willing to share the details of their lives online. And despite headlines blaring that Facebook's stock lost billions in value over the breach, not everyone is so sure the company won't bounce back just fine. Mega-influencers may be able to take down your platform with their casual disapproval, but the nefarious exploitation of the public's data? Not so much. One anonymous advertising insider even told CNBC that the only reason advertisers would pull out of Facebook, aside from a mass exodus of users (which given that the platform has become a near-integral part of the lives and businesses of billions around the world seems unlikely), is if new data protections made it harder for advertisers to target users.



Zuckerberg outlined the steps Facebook has taken in the past and will take in the near future to protect data. The platform mostly stopped users from being able to share their friends' data with third-party apps in 2014, and says it will now "conduct a full audit of any app with suspicious activity," which is vaguely reassuring. Facebook will also remove developers' access to your data if you haven't used their app in 3 months, and will put a new tool at the top of the News Feed making it clearer to users which apps they've given access to (and an easy way to take that access back). Zuckerberg also said that he's "happy" to testify before Congress, "if it's the right thing to do."

Zuckerberg's post is certainly a greater step toward transparency than we've seen in the past, and his extensive media apology tour (talking to CNN, the NYT, Recode and Wired to start) also marked a departure from his usual tendency to stay quiet.

"I'm really sorry that this happened," Zuckerberg told CNN's Laurie Segall. "I started this when I was so young and inexperienced. I made technical errors and business errors. I hired the wrong people. I trusted the wrong people. I've probably launched more products that have failed than most people will in their lifetime."

Zuckerberg repeated that stance in an interview with the New York Times. When asked by Kevin Roose if he feels "any guilt about the role Facebook is playing in the world," Zuckerberg said," If you had asked me, when I got started with Facebook, if one of the central things I'd need to work on now is preventing governments from interfering in each other's elections, there's no way I thought that's what I'd be doing, if we talked in 2004 in my dorm room. I don't know that it's possible to know every issue that you're going to face down the road. But we have a real responsibility to take all these issues seriously as they come up, and work with experts and people around the world to make sure we solve them, and do a good job for our community."

That's fine, but as CNN's Brian Stelter (and others) have pointed out, Zuckerberg's influence has outpaced his "dorm room" dreams, and it's fair that the public demands he reckon with that, immediately.

Companies and the people that run them make mistakes, and Zuckerberg's shrugging insistence that it would be impossible for anyone in his position to get things right indicate that he's not going to become the charismatic social leader the size of his platform seems to demand. And as Robinson Meyer points out at The Atlantic, despite calls for his resignation, "the only person with the power to fire Zuckerberg is Zuckerberg himself." So where does that leave us? Technology is ultimately only as ethical, or empathetic, or conscientious as the people who develop it. There will be more data breaches, if not with Facebook explicitly than in some other capacity, just as there will always be hackers looking for holes in the system.

When Segall asked him about the possibility of continued election meddling, Zuckerberg said, "I'm sure someone's trying. I'm sure that there's v2, version two, of whatever the Russian effort was in 2016, I'm sure they're working on that. And there are going to be some new tactics that we need to make sure that we observe and get in front of."

For those of us who've grown up on the Internet, many of us have been resigned the question is when, not if our data will be exploited. Perhaps the bigger question is not the inherent vulnerabilities in turning over the most personal details of your life to a mega-corporation, but why we were so easily influenced by the cheap propaganda that data was used to create. That's not on Zuckerberg, that's still on us.

