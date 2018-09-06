There is an old adage in retail clothing that 'yellow never sells.' It's not clear where this comes from but as anyone who has worked several summers at a t-shirt shop can tell you, yellow is usually the last color left on the shelf. Yellow is a hard color to pull off; it is a bold statement color that draws the attention of everyone in the room, making it not for everyone. However, VFILES and Lil' Kim clearly never got that memo and thank god they didn't!

In a surprise appearance, Lil' Kim closed out VFILES fashion show at the Barclay Center in Brooklyn. Presenting the new VFILES Yellow Label Line by designer Paul Cupo, the Soho-based brand kicked off their New York Fashion Week festivities with visuals by artist Hidji and music by A-Trak alongside shows by other up-and-coming designers like Elena Velez, MARRKNULL, Shuting Qiu, and Windowsen. Sporting a short dress and jacket combo in the brightest and shiniest of rubber-ducky yellows, Lil' Kim's closing moment was the showstopping highlight of the night. The Brooklyn rapper brought it home and once again reminded us all who the Queen Bee is. (Also the color-coordinated hair? Iconic.)

Photo via Getty Images