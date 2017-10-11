Sometimes an outfit walks down a fashion week catwalk that is so desire-inducing that you have to have it--only to be reminded that there's an ages-long wait until the clothes are actually available. But for Burberry's Fall 2017 collection, the brand adopted a "see now buy now" approach, meaning Chirstopher Bailey's glorious celebration of the modern Burberry wearer could be in grateful shoppers' hands almost as soon as it left the runway. PAPER asked some of our favorite influencers to don the brand's latest looks for a fun, flirty photo shoot. Scroll through the slideshow below and see skater Blondey McCoy, actress Raffey Cassidy, models (and legendary music family scions) Lennon Gallagher and Levi Dylan, and models Iris Law and Kelvin Bueno strut their stuff in the iconic checks.

Photography by Simon Lipman

Styling by Adele Cany