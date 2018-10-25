Lana Del Rey, poetess rock star of this generation, has been slowly teasing clips of music from her forthcoming, on-the-nose-titled album, Norman Fucking Rockwell.

In the selfie videos, uploaded to Instagram (and sometimes deleted soon after), our reigning queen of melancholy gazes pensively in the distance or directly into the lens and mouths the words to new, Jack Antonoff-produced songs like "Cinnamon," "How to Disappear," and "Happiness Is a Butterfly." (Through a grainy filter, no less). Needless to say, we can't wait for this album to drop.

Moments ago, LDR uploaded a video of herself lip-synching along to piano-led "Sylvia Plath," which, if anyone could have a song named after a fellow tragic poetess, it would Lana. The lyrics we hear in this clip mention "debutantes," "big dresses" and "wide yards," miles-long smiles, and yes, noted socialite photographer Slim Aarons, drawing on Lana's career-spanning catalog of nostalgic, Americana references.

Could this be a song about appearing happy on the outside while a storm brews within? Who knows, but Lana as usual, has my heart.

Photo via Instagram



