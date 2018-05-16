If you didn't think LaCroix was not only the ultimate accessory, but aesthetically pleasing enough to brand across your body, you were wrong. There's a new swimsuit to shimmy into this summer, and you can guarantee it will have you sparkling [in the] water.

LA-based Public Space is behind the suits — a brand that collaborates with up-and-coming artists to "funnel income their way so they can make more art," which is pretty admirable. Oh, and by the way, they're all under $50.

There's also Fiji Water version for those who like their water (and trunks) bougie and flat.

Check out all the LaCroix styles, below, and shop for them here.

Photos via Instagram

