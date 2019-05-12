Kylie Jenner's beauty empire just keeps getting bigger with the addition of her new skincare line, Kylie Skin. As of Friday, Kylie's made it official, and has since been releasing previews over the weekend to get us all excited about what products we can expect to incorporate into our skincare routines.

"Skincare and makeup go hand in hand and Kylie Skin was something i dreamt up soon after Kylie Cosmetics," Jenner wrote in her first teaser. "I've been working on this for what feels like a lifetime so i can't believe I'm finally announcing! building my makeup line from the ground up has taught me a lot and I'm so blessed with that knowledge to apply to my brand new company! Birthing a whole new team, manufacturing, fulfillment etc separate from my cosmetics line was challenging but here we are! I got the best of the best for you guys!"

On Saturday, Kylie also revealed that the very first drop — which happens on May 22, 2019 — from Kylie Skin will include six products: Foaming Face Wash, Vanilla Milk Toner, Walnut Face Scrub, Moisturizer, Eye Cream, & Vitamin C Serum. According to her post, the products will be "suitable for all skin types." She also said that the products are all cruelty free, vegan, gluten free, paraben and sulfate free.

All the products cost under $30. The facial wash is selling for $24, the face scrub for $22, the toner for $22, the Vitamin C serum for $28, the moisturizer for $24, the eye cream for $20, and a whole set for $125.

If you want to stay updated with the products' launch, and all things Kylie Skin, the brand already has a website, an Instagram account, and a Twitter account.