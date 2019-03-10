Jennifer Lopez and partner of almost two years, former Yankees player Alex Rodriguez, are now officially engaged. J.Lo and A-Rod shared the good news on their respective Instagram feeds on Saturday with a photo of the huge rock on the singer's finger.

It looks like the three-time MVP, fourteen-time All Star World Series champ popped the question while they were on a romantic beach getaway. Prior to posting the engagement confirmation, the couple has been posting photos from their tropical trip, looking like the most gorgeous beach bums that you ever did see.

A-Rod also posted a very meaningful quote on Instagram stories that read, "A soulmate isn't someone who completes you. No, a soulmate is someone who inspires you to complete yourself. A soulmate is someone who loves you with so much conviction, and so much heart, that it is nearly impossible to doubt just how capable you are of becoming exactly who you have always wanted to be."

The two have been dating since February 2017. They made their official red carpet debut at the Met Gala in May 2017, and have since met and bonded with each other's kids over the past couple of years. In a recent Instagram Story, the athlete greeted the women in his life a "Happy International Women's Day" with a photo of J. Lo with his daughters Ella and Natasha Alexander, as well as the performer's daughter with Marc Anthony, Emme Muñiz.

Congratulations to the happy couple!