Fashion
Beauty
Paper People
Entertainment
Music
Famous People
Film/TV
Internet Culture
NIghtlife
Art
Break the Internet ®
Care
Politics
Opinion
Culture
LGBTQ
Sex & Dating
Shop
Subscribe

Anyone that has ever heard the soul-stirring vocals of Florence Welch knows that her songs are piercing like a dove impaled on a rose. Beautiful and heart-wrenching, the Florence + the Machine singer compiled some of her best lyrics into a new book earlier this year, titled Useless Magic.

Already gorgeously bound like a fairytale compendium of days gone by, leave it to Gucci to improve upon perfection with their own newly released redesign of Useless Magic's cover. Wrapping the book in a floral wallpaper and embossing a new illustration and text in gold foil, Gucci elevates the design to a new level of luxe.

Welch celebrated the launch of the new edition at Gucci's Wooster Bookstore with a poetry reading. Sharing passages from the book as well as some of her favorite works by other poets before the night moved on to an intimate dinner. "He's kind of a total kindred spirit. Somehow I don't know how we're not related, like our tastes are so similar," Welch said about working with Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele. "The thing I love about what Alessandro has done at Gucci is the details and the symbolism—you sense the romance and the story behind everything.

Retailing at a $64 price point, the Gucci edition of Useless Magic would make a great addition to any holiday wishlist. If you want to pick up a copy in person Gucci will be selling them at their new Wooster Bookstore in New York in addition to their Florence and London locations.

Photo via BFA

Subscribe to Get More