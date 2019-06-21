Estée Lauder Joins the Fight Against Animal Cruelty

In a growing global call for action against animal testing within the cosmetics industry, beauty conglomerate Estée Lauder has joined the fight and is lending its voice to the #BeCrueltyFree Campaign.



The move came as part of a collaboration with Humane Society International that's leading the campaign and is the largest effort in putting an end to global animal testing in history.

"We are proud to partner with Humane Society International, an organization that has done such thoughtful work advocating for animals everywhere," Anna Klein, senior vice president, global corporate affairs for The Estée Lauder Companies, said in a statement. "They have been a wonderful partner and advisor as we work together towards our common goal to bring an end to cosmetics animal testing, worldwide." <a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

Estée Lauder currently stands as one of the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products, sold in over 150 countries and territories under 25+ brand names. The likes of MAC, Too Faced, Le Labo, Bobbi Brown, Bumble & Bumble, Becca, Smashbox, Darphin, Aerin, and Jo Malone London are part of the brand's burgeoning empire. Naturally, this new decision will be instrumental in bringing a real shift in an industry plagued by animal cruelty claims.

<a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5080360/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5080360/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

"Animal testing is last century's science, but to legislate it out of existence requires us to join forces with forward-looking industry leaders like The Estée Lauder Companies," added Kitty Block, president of Humane Society International and president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States." I'm confident that by working together with beauty companies through our #BeCruelty campaign, we can help bring an end to cosmetics testing on animals by 2023."

The likes of Avon, Procter & Gamble, and Unilever have already pledged their support to banning the cruel practice. While the United States and the European Union have laws in place that forbid animal testing by cosmetic companies, a number of nations the beauty brands retail in don't. As part of the campaign, HSI is leading negotiations with cosmetic trade associations and key beauty brands to advance forward-looking federal legislation in countries around the world.

To learn more about The Estée Lauder Companies' commitment to animal welfare and information on their cruelty-free brands, click here.