Harry Potter is a beloved book and film series that has brought so much joy to so many kids and adults in the world. But one thing people don't seem to happy about is the lack of real queer representation in the "Wizarding World."

In an interview for the special features on the BluRay release of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Rowling, yet again, confirms that there is definitely some sexual tension between characters Albus Dumbledore and Gellert Grindelwald. According to the Rowling Library, she said in the interview, "Their relationship was incredibly intense. It was passionate, and it was a love relationship."

"But as happens in any relationship, gay or straight or whatever label we want to put on it, one never knows really what the other person is feeling. You can't know, you can believe you know," she continued. "So I'm less interested in the sexual side – though I believe there is a sexual dimension to this relationship – than I am in the sense of the emotions they felt for each other, which ultimately is the most fascinating thing about all human relationship."

But while many were happy to hear these words come from the lips of the magical creator herself, a lot of fans were also angered by the fact that this queer representation she speaks of is never explicitly shown in either the books, or the movies. Some Tweeters are calling her out for her "performative activism," and for basically creating her own fan fiction. User @lauraw97_ wrote, "jk rowling can log on here and tweet 'dumbledore was a dom top' all she likes but the fact remains she actively leaves out any LGBT rep in her books and films so her profit isn't affected."

"I'm sick of Rowling and her half-assed inclusivity. It doesn't count if she's telling us after the fact. That's not being an ally. That's trying to get brownie points," said user @Femme_Queer. "She loses nothing this way. Put it in the text or don't talk about it all. Same thing with Hermione's race."

Read some of the angry — and some of the seriously hilarious — Twitter reactions below"

Image via Getty

