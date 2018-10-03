Grunge icon, Courtney Love, is a timeless rebel, and a PAPER OG, with a DIY style all of her own. A disntinctive voice, Love has teamed up with streetwear brand Midnight Studios to collab on a new capsule collection that brings a personal touch to a punk attitude.

Literally taking a page out of Love's book, Midnight Studios sourced inspiration for the capsule collection from Dirty Blonde: The Diaries of Courtney Love. Using drawings, photos, and Tom Waits' quotes to adorn their oversized graphic shirts and hoodies. Of course a collection this personal could only be done justice by being shown off in Love's LA home. Surrounded by Victorian dolls, ornate rugs and decoration, Love appropriately styled the collection with pieces from her wardrobe on model Kendall Walter. Related | PAPER Fashion: Sex Dreams and Denim Jeans

The collaboration with Midnight Studios will be released as a part of HYPEFEST October 6th and 7th in Brooklyn. A "virtual shopping experience" attendees will be able to shop exclusive collections in a geo-fenced location and have their orders shipped shortly after to their homes.

Photo via Midnight Studios

Photo via Instagram