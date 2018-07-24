Celine Dion just wrapped up the Asia-Pacific leg of her 2018 tour. To commemorate her final day in Bangkok, the star power posed over the Thai capital in a lemon-yellow suit by Lebanese designer Ribah Kayrouz. Finished with slick sunglasses and Mary Jane pumps by Prada, Chloe's Nile Minaudière bag, and jewelry designer Jennifer Fischer's Hemlock Hoops, the only things sharper than Dion's outfit are her fierce facial expression and badass pose.

Within hours of her post going up, BlacKkKlansman (2018) director Matthew Cherry tweeted the image with the caption, "What's the name of this mixtape?" Naturally, Twitter had no dearth of amusing ideas for a hypothetical Celine Dion record. From "Big Dion Energy" to "Celine The Don," see our favorites suggestions, below.

Photo via Instagram