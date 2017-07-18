Over the last few weeks, PAPER has asked 7 LGBT influencers and creatives to share their stories of all things Pride. From coming out to first kisses, from feeling included to a wild night out, our cast shared it all. Just like the LGBT flag, the memories that unfold are colorful and beautiful, representing an array of experiences and perspectives.

Here, shot entirely on the Google Pixel, catch all of the candid and blooper fun of Troye Sivan, Nikita Dragun, Levi Foster, Geordon Nicol, Avie Acosta, and Becca and Christine McCharen-Tran as they tell us about the power of pride.