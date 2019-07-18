It appears as if Bella Thorne and ex-girlfriend Tana Mongeau are officially on the outs.

On Wednesday, Thorne took to her Twitter to call out Mongeau after the YouTuber was reportedly spotted at dinner with their ex, rapper Mod Sun, per Page Six. The three were previously in a polyamorous relationship.

"Tana and I are no longer good," Thorne wrote. "She broke girl code I'm over it."

"Tana and I are no longer good. She broke girl code I'm over it."

For her part though, Mongeau seemed unsure about what exactly she had done, asking "wtf is this."

"????? imagine taking every time ur mad at me to Twitter but then telling ppl how much u care about me," Mongeau replied.

"????? imagine taking every time ur mad at me to twitter but then telling ppl how much u care about me.................... wtf is this b :/"

Thorne then went on to accuse Mongeau of just dating her "for Twitter" — telling her to "answer ur phone and talk to me instead of being" on the social media site.

"U legit started dating me for twitter.. how about u answer ur phone and talk to me instead of being on Twitter."

In response, Mongeau doubled down on her confusion, asking Thorne what she was doing.

"I have no idea why you're mad, I've been texting you every minute since you tweeted, and for you to be tweeting me something as hurtful as saying I dated you for Twitter is literally fucking nuts & if you honestly think that damn I lost you," Mongeau wrote, while also liking tweets about how Thorne had gone "too far," per BuzzFeed.

"dude what are you doing bella? like i have no idea why you're mad, i've been texting you every minute since you tweeted, and for you to be tweeting me something as hurtful as saying I dated you for Twitter is literally fucking nuts & if you honestly think that damn i lost you"

That said, this isn't the first time Thorne's posted about her exes. Last month, the actor reacted to news of Mongeau's engagement to fellow YouTuber Jake Paul by posting a teary-eyed selfie of herself alongside the caption, "When ur ex gets engaged."

Not only that, but earlier this year, Thorne got into an online argument with Mod Sun after he said that he was going to sell her stuff on eBay.

In response to his "joke," Thorne called him a "pussy" and accused him of "[calling] the cops on me when I wanted my computer" — an allegation Mod Sun responded to by calling her "not the most trustworthy person," and insisting that he had already asked her to "swap" stuff several times.