Zendaya 'Will Never Understand' Tom Holland's British Slang

Seven years after first meeting her boyfriend on the set of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, Zendaya still can’t grasp Tom Holland’s South London slang.

In a recent interview, the Euphoria actress confessed to The Sun: “I love the ­British accent, but as much as Tom tries to explain it to me, I will never understand rhyming slang.”

"It’s cute when he tells me all the different phrases but I really don’t get it!” the Emmy Award-winning actress told the magazine. “Like I understand the concept — but what do apples and pears have to do with stairs?”

The couple, who was most recently spotted visiting King Henry VIII's Hampton Court Palace in London, first sparked dating rumors in 2017 when they starred as Peter Parker and Michelle “MJ” Jones in the reboot of Marvel’s successful franchise. And although Zendaya and Holland were warned not to date by Spider-Man production lead Amy Pascal, they appeared to confirm their relationship in July 2021 when Page Six published paparazzi photographs of the pair kissing.

Two years later, they are now one of Hollywood’s biggest couples, sparking pregnancy and house-buying rumors, the latter of which Holland called “completely false” on Live with Kelly and Ryan last February.

Despite the frequent media attention around their relationship, the couple remains largely private, with Holland opening up to British GQ in 2021 about the pressure that the limelight imposes on his relationships.

“[I]f you are dating someone, you have to be really conscious of their feelings, because if something does happen between the two of you, it’s not just happening between the two of you, it’s happening in front of the entire world,” the Uncharted actor said. “And it can be very complicated. It’s one of the things I worry about most, of all the things in my career.”