It looks like Joe Goldberg from Netflix's original thriller series You has found his latest obsession: Cardi B.

The "Up" rapper shared on Twitter that she got a surprise package on Thursday from the fictional serial killer. She tweeted, "How Joe found my new house address?" along with a photo of a hat with the words "Hello, you..." embroidered on it. And it came with a creepy letter that was absolutely on point.

"Hello, you... My stalking and killing may make me a certified freak, seven days a week, but it also brought me to... you," the letter read. "Cardi B, you have a way with social media. You're meaningful. Substantive. I just like you," the letter continued. "You're authentic and nuanced ... just as you are with your music. You keep me on my toes, the ones that are left, at least. You can't be caged in and it's refreshing. Can't wait to see you slaying in this hat, but I certainly hope you don't disappear."

The gift comes after Cardi changed her profile photo on Twitter last week, replacing it with a picture of Penn Badgley playing his iconic character.

It seems that the artist and Badgely have also developed a budding friendship that began after they connected online, expressing genuine admiration for one another. The actor was documented saying at a You press conference that he's a big fan of the way Cardi uses social media.

"I really appreciate people who have this totally second nature relationship to it, " he said, "because that's when you have something meaningful and substantive to post, then I think it really comes through and people appreciate it all the more." To which Cardi B responded by tweeting, "OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!!OMMMGGGG!!!!!!Yoooo like I'm famous famous."