After launching online in February, Ye's long anticipated Yeezy Gap collection is now heading to select stores starting with Gap's flagship in Times Square.

Made in collaboration with Balenciaga and Demna Gvasalia, the opening of the New York City store marks the first time the line will be available for purchase in-person. According to a press release, the newly overhauled store “has been reengineered and distilled to its most essential form in Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga’s vision of utilitarian design.” Billed as fulfilling "the vision to deliver Yeezy Gap design on a larger scale," the collection's introduction to brick-and-mortar stores comes as major step for the retailer's attempt to bridge the gap (no pun intended) between luxury fashion and mass market.

Reportedly, photos and video inside of the store have been forbidden, but a few brave rule breakers have shared glimpses of the flagship which is said to feature an expectedly minimalist, monochrome layout with giant heaps of clothes lying around. As most Yeezy-related events go, the line to be one of the first inside the pop-up apparently stretched around the block with many eager to shop the selection of black-and-slate gray t-shirts, hoodies and sweats.

In addition to the re-designed flagship, the launch comes with a new "Virtual Game Experience" designed by Gvasalia. Featured in store and online, the new digital game allows users to outfit their avatar in pieces from the line as they jump from one dove to the next in what amounts to your pretty straightforward jumper. (Think Doodle Jump-meets-brutalist dress up doll.)

For all those unable to make it to Ye's flagship in New York City, the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga line is still available to shop online through official website as well as Balenciaga and their other online partners.