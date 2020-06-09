Thanks to Ms. Rona, we're all trapped at home with nothing to do. Even Netflix is getting boring! But never fear. While they're technically out of work, our favorite entertainers are still out here bravely making virtual content in a scary new world. Going to the club or the theater is out of the question right now (self isolate! Ariana Grande says so) but here's PAPER's ongoing guide to the latest livestreams — featuring comedians, actors, musicians and more.

When? Wynwood Pride is set to take place Staurday, June 13, streaming all day across Twitch, Instagram Live and on Zoom.

Why Watch? Like many other celebrations that were scheduled to take place across the country, Wynwood Pride was forced to cancel this year's planned festivities as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the local festival is going global as Wynwood Pride goes digital for the first time ever. In keeping with the spirit of Pride and honoring the QTPOC ancestors that started the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement, the online event will be raising funds for national bail funds and justice organizations in a show of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.