Willy Chavarria Is Reaching Out to You

Over the last few years, Willy Chavarria and his namesake brand have grown from indie status to being globally respected.

In his latest Spring 2024 show, the designer moved away from his street and sportswear identity a bit and presented an evening collection that combined street, sportswear, tailoring and even underwear. Chavarria has dressed celebs like Kendrick Lamar, Jared Leto and Madonna. He was also named "Designer of the Year" at the Latin American Fashion Awards and won the 2023 CFDA award for Menswear Designer of the Year. Clearly this is just the beginning.



While Chavarria still considers the brand grassroots, the designer hopes to physically reach people beyond social media and runway photos. So to connect better with his audience, today the brand launched a new website and e-commerce platform, presenting a more intimate experience with the brand and some of the the people behind it.

Along with the launch, PAPER is excited to debut an exclusive shoot titled "Winter Kills." See all the photos, below, and check out the new website here.