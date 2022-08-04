Willow Smith is putting fan safety first.

On Tuesday, August 2, the "emo girl" singer was opening for Machine Gun Kelly at Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena for his "Mainstream Sellout Tour" when a concertgoer fainted in the middle of her performance, prompting the star to immediately stop the set.

"That's a part of this thing, you know?," Willow can be heard saying in a video obtained by TMZ after the fan was reportedly carried out on a stretcher. "Gotta make sure short people are safe."

She added, "Love you guys, man. Trynna make sure y'all good."

Not only that, but the "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l" artist went on to talk about the importance of helping others, explaining that "one of the most beautiful things about being human" is that "you get to take care of other humans."

"You get to pay attention, care. You know what I mean?," she said, as the crowd cheers in agreement.

"Do your best. Those are amazing qualities that we as humans always have, and we can always do," Willow continued, before reportedly starting up her set once again. "How crazy is that? Shit. I really hope she's gonna be okay, man."

Granted, Willow is far from the first musician who's trying to prioritize fan safety after 10 people died in a deadly crowd surge during Travis Scott's Astroworld set. Since then, a number of artists have also paused shows to make sure audience members were okay, including Billie Eilish, Doja Cat and SZA.

You can read TMZ's full report here and watch footage of the moment below.