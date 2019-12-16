Why Don't We Spills Embarrassing Christmas Memories

Every major pop group needs its own holiday song, and Why Don't We is the latest to take on the positively wholesome genre.

Complete with jingle bell percussion and colorful Christmas lights, "With You This Christmas" sees all five boys — Zach Herron, Jack Avery, Jonah Marais, Daniel Seavey and Corbyn Besson — making a plea to their lover: "I just wanna be with you this Christmas." Elsewhere in the track are classic mentions of mistletoe, favorite sweaters and Santa, so all the essentials are addressed.

Why Don't We has been busy this month on the 2019 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, with live dates left in Chicago, Atlanta, and more (full schedule, below). "With You This Christmas" marks the group's 11th single this year off Atlantic Records, and follows the release of "What Am I" with its 58 million Spotify streams and 14 million YouTube views.

Speaking with PAPER in 2018, the boys talked about creating music for Gen Z fans: "Our generation has a big voice," Corbyn said. "People our age are speaking out about things that people never really got the chance to speak out about before. Their opinions are heard. And it's kind of cool to be a positive light or positive influence in that sort of world."

To celebrate "With You This Christmas," all five members of Why Don't We spill their most embarrassing holiday memories, below, from ER visits to destroyed couches and shattered ornaments.

Zach Herron When I was a kid, my brother and I were throwing a football in the house on Christmas Eve... which is never a good idea. Our mom was yelling at us to stop, but I ran straight into the Christmas tree and knocked the whole thing over. All the ornaments crashed, and I got thrown in a time out... wasn't the best Christmas moment, but it's a good memory.



Jack Avery One Christmas Eve my family went over to my Nana's house, so we left our dogs — these big yellow labs — at our house with a dog sitter. Our one dog Charlie goes wild when he's alone, and apparently the sitter didn't close the crate all the way so he got out and ripped our tree to absolute shreds. There were ornaments and pieces of the tree everywhere in our house... a mess. He also ate our couch.



Jonah Marais One year I got some roller blades for Christmas, and my sister wanted to try them. I didn't want to let her do it by herself, so I kept one blade on and she put the other one on... we were one-leg rollerblading around the basement. I wanted to go faster, so she pushed me and I went straight into the corner of a glass table, forehead first. Had to go to the ER and get a bunch of stitches... didn't end up the best, but it's still a fond memory of us having fun. And it was technically the day after Christmas.



Daniel Seavey When I was 10 years old — you know, getting older and figuring out life — I went snowboarding for the first time solo with my family. I mean, at 10 you should know how to hold it, but I peed my pants and it ruined the whole day for me because I had to take off all the gear and... well, didn't get to snowboard that day because I pissed my pants. Luckily my family hasn't brought it up in the past couple years, but I guess I just did...



Corbyn Besson I don't know if this is even funny, but one time I was getting my mom a new TV... Drove to a really far out store, brought it home, checked the packaging and it was the wrong one. So I went all the way back and they told me they never even had the TV I ordered, but moral of the story is I ended up getting the right one eventually and my mom loves it. Yeah, that might be it though... Christmas is great for me man, I love it. I guess I just have really solid non-embarrassing Christmases every year.



2019 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Dec 16 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena (Hot 99.5) Dec 17 – Cincinnati, OH @ Madison Theater (KISS 107.1 KISSmas Concert) Dec 18 – Chicago, IL @ All State Arena (103.5 KISS FM's Jingle Ball) Dec 19 – Memphis, TN @ Landers Center (Q107.5 Jingle Jam) Dec 20 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena (Power 96.1 Jingle Ball) Dec 22 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center (Y100's Jingle Ball)