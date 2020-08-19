While all of you were busy getting "WAP" to top the charts, Cardi B was readying her new merch drop of the same name so all of you whores can look wet and gushy his summer.

Launched this week, the range features a mix of crop tops, hoodies, tees and joggers featuring cover art and music video stills of Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion in a palette of black, white and pink.

But perhaps the best picks of the bunch are a series of oversized, transparent raincoats so you can go in dry and come out soggy after a downpour. Naturally, there's also a pair of WAP-branded umbrellas thrown in for good measure if you're not a big fan of the dripping look.

Check out the full range of WAP merch at the Cardi B store online. No one will be mad if you pair one with some "Rain On Me" boots from Gaga's Chromatica store.