Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
It's Nice to Laugh
Music
Famous People
Film/TV
Internet Culture
Nightlife
Art
Break the Internet ®
Booked x Busy
Care
LGBTQ
Sex & Dating
Politics
QUEENS OF LAS VEGAS

While all of you were busy getting "WAP" to top the charts, Cardi B was readying her new merch drop of the same name so all of you whores can look wet and gushy his summer.

Related | Bring a Bucket and a Mop, 'WAP' Is Officially No. 1

Launched this week, the range features a mix of crop tops, hoodies, tees and joggers featuring cover art and music video stills of Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion in a palette of black, white and pink.

But perhaps the best picks of the bunch are a series of oversized, transparent raincoats so you can go in dry and come out soggy after a downpour. Naturally, there's also a pair of WAP-branded umbrellas thrown in for good measure if you're not a big fan of the dripping look.

Related | Of Course, Cardi B Matched Her Hair to Her Birkin

Check out the full range of WAP merch at the Cardi B store online. No one will be mad if you pair one with some "Rain On Me" boots from Gaga's Chromatica store.

Photo via Instagram

From Your Site Articles
You May Also Like