LELO’s MONA Spectra Blends Beauty and Sex

Whether it's the neo-futurism of red light masks, or Olivia Munn gliding a wand across her face at her arms dealer boyfriend's Hamptons home in Your Friends and Neighbors, you’ve probably seen red light for your head and neck. Now, luxury sex toy brand LELO has brought red light into a more intimate territory by adding it to a vibrator with the creation of the MONA Spectra. Yes, it’s a sex toy and skin care, and the genius of the product lies in its ability to bridge worlds. And, of course, as this writer discovered, give you one of the deepest and most satisfying orgasms of your life. The MONA Spectra merges storied g-spot stimulation with science-backed red LED light technology. Long story short, the g-spot is an internal part of the clitoris, and red light therapy may help your cells work more efficiently. When people use red light on their face, it’s typically, to be blunt, to look hotter, whether one wishes to reduce acne, inflammation, or fine lines. In regard to its use below the belt, it could strengthen one’s pelvic floor, increase blood flow, reduce discomfort during sex, increase lubrication (although the toy comes with lube, and LELO makes amazing bottles of it), and could be of particular use to those experiencing perimenopause, menopause, or postpartum recovery. Controlled via an easy-to-use app, you can also opt for blue, green, or near-infrared light.

As someone who both has a vagina, and has enjoyed sex with those who also have one, I admit that it can be tempting to wrinkle your nose at any wellness products geared towards them. They’re stronger than drugs, more beautiful than the Northern Lights, perfect by default, impeccable in their imperfections. But then I got to thinking about how society loves to bifurcate women: motherhood versus promiscuity, maiden versus crone. We tend to desexualize new mothers, even though, while respecting doctor’s orders, they deserve self-care and pleasure, too. We do the same damn thing to those going through menopause, even though, on the subject of children, after menopause, you can finally get it on without worrying about getting pregnant. Plenty of people have the best sex they’ve ever had after menopause. So, if you want to pamper yourself while navigating a transition, why shouldn’t you get off while doing it? Of course, you don’t need to be postpartum or menopausal to enjoy the MONA Spectra. I’m neither, and it simply helped me transition from a bad day to blissful sleep. I tried it both as an add-on to partnered sex with my husband (putting someone else in control of the light feature makes for amazing doctor roleplay) and by myself. Using the vibrator mode both ways offered deep, rumbling, God-is-real climaxes. Of course it makes you come so hard you forget your name. It’s a LELO product; it’s like asking if Lana Del Rey can sing. The curvature of the product is divine, gloriously ribbed, and able to wrap around your g-spot with mind-buckling precision. If internal orgasms are something that’s been out of your reach, this product can make that wish come true. If you prefer clitoral stimulation, it glides naturally out and over your clit, providing an easy transition from internal to clitoral, or, even better, allowing you to switch back and forth. And with ten pleasure modes, 16 speeds, and four LED colors, there’s a couture quality to the orgasms. Tailor it like you’re dressing for the Met Gala. The body-safe silicone vibrator is waterproof, so you can take it in the bath, the pool, the shower, go ahead and squirt, what have you.

Regarding the red light benefits, I haven’t noticed anything right away, although I’m praying that regular red light masturbation will help me get up to pee less often at night. Red light therapy takes time to see results, which isn’t a bug; it's a feature. It’s suggested to use the LED facet for ten to fifteen minutes three times a week. An excuse to not just come more, but slow down and care for yourself while feeling pleasure? Sign me up. If you’re impatient, the best way to use it seems to be to have an orgasm with the vibrator (pro-tip: use the app to try the advanced modes, such as “finish me off”) and then relax with a quarter-hour of LED light therapy. If you prefer delayed gratification, start with the red light therapy while watching porn and then let yourself come.