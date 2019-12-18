Virgil Abloh, the arguable king of streetwear, has a chilling prediction for all you Off-White adherents out there — it's on its deathbed.

That's right, despite streetwear's popularity and acceptance within the high fashion and art worlds, Abloh recently told Dazed that its definitely on its way out. Why? Well, according to him "how many more t-shirts can we own?"

Related | Virgil Abloh Is Taking a Damn Break

"I would definitely say it's gonna die," he said when asked by the publication about what the next decade would bring for the trend. ""Like, its time will be up. In my mind, how many more t-shirts can we own, how many more hoodies, how many sneakers?"

But it's not all negative. According to Abloh, he believes that vintage is going to make a big return in the 2020s, explaining that, "we're gonna hit this like, really awesome state of expressing your knowledge and personal style with vintage."

<a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5080360/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5080360/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

"There are so many clothes that are cool that are in vintage shops and it's just about wearing them," he continued. "I think that fashion is gonna go away from buying a boxfresh something; it'll be like, hey I'm gonna go into my archive."

Talk about a big statement. Read what else Abloh has to say about the rise (and demise) of streetwear, here.