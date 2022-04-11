After releasing his debut album in 2021, There Will Be Tears, VINCINT is preparing to kick off his first headlining North America tour, called The Getaway Tour (named after his single with Tegan & Sara). With a starting stop in Boston at the beginning of May, the pop singer is set to perform for audiences across 10 different cities throughout the month – from Atlanta to New York and Los Angeles – alongside 14 emerging artists, who will each take turns opening his shows.

Back in December, VINCINT asked his fans to choose who they wanted to see as supporting acts. "Tag an artist you think I should have open for me,” he announced. “I'm an independent artist and I know first hand how much it means to be given a shot! So the choice is yours! I’m picking one of your favorite LGBTQ+ artist from from each city on the tour! I am so so excited for my first headline tour and want to open my stage to one of you."

Now, VINCINT has announced his picks for performers on The Getaway Tour. Get to know them, below.

May 3: Boston, MA (Crystal Ballroom)

Yavin, who's been described as "pleasantly dark and adorably twisted," has a playful approach to pop music, as shown by his most recent existential single, "I Don't Really Know What's Going On." With multiple Boston Music Award nominations under his belt, Yavin has become one of Boston’s most promising local acts.

Brayla, the 22-year-old Dallas native also known as "Bray's Anatomy," released her first single, "Follow Me," in 2018, shortly before graduating high school. After enrolling at Berklee College, she established herself as an artist to watch, representing the complex culture of R&B/soul music with a fusion of her background in gospel and hip-hop. More recently, Brayla released her second EP, titled EP2, continuing to carve out space as a Black, lesbian artist.

May 4: Philadelphia, PA (The Foundry)

Wuhryn Dumas is an androgynous queer artist, whose sound blends pop and R&B with hints of funk and soul. His music — influenced by Prince, Micheal Jackson, Tina Turner and Beyoncé – has been drumming up attention with the single and music video, "2U." Dumas' latest self-written EP, Glitter On Fire, debuted at #21 on the iTunes pop charts.

Boy Untitled is a recording and visual artist, whose tracks mix indie-dance vibes with more delicate sounds, resulting in "intoxicatingly lush" and "mesmerizing" work. He has recently released his EP, titled Losing Time.

May 5: Atlanta, GA (The Rooftop at The Eastern)

Victor Jackson is a singer, actor, choreographer and also a creative director, who has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the music industry, from Jennifer Hudson to Iggy Azalea and Lil' Wayne. In 2021, he climbed the ranks with his debut EP, MAN.MUSE.MAGIC, and hit #20 on the iTunes R&B/Soul chart. On top of this, he is also the creator of the Pride & Soul Festival, a platform created to spotlight Black queer artists.

May 12: Washington, DC (Union Stage)

Zach Benson recorded his debut EP, Pretty, in his remote college apartment and consequently reached 1.4 million streams with the lead single, “Kissing as the Cars Pass By." A producer, songwriter and musician, Benson has become a rising name to know inside the LGBTQ+ pop scene thanks to his indie groove and sweet, confessional lyricism.

MAR. discovered his call at 15, when his fascination for rap led him to exploring new sounds and melodies. His first album, 2020's Begin, introduced his audience to lavish, over-the-top lyrics, and his latest single, “The Mood (Is You),” continues the journey by merging elements of pop, afrobeat and trap to establish a signature sound.

May 19: Austin, TX (Empire Control Room)

Kady Rain was born for the spotlight. From Hot Summer Nights to Queer Riot and ACL Fest, this Austin-based pop queen is a regular at your favorite music festivals and one big surge of energy. NPR named her song, “RAD Moves,” as a Song of the Summer in 2018 and her debut full-length album, Kady Rain, was released earlier this year with production by Frenchie Smith (Front Bottoms, Wild Child), Boy Sim (Slayyyter), Mike Grubbs (Wakey Wakey) and more.

May 20: Chicago, IL (Subterranean)

Miss Toto is an all-in-one Chicago legend. From bodybuilding to international drag performances, she has also developed her passion for philanthropy to raise more than $50k for the Black Lives Matter movement. Her many achievements include the #SEEETOTODIE series, Choke Hole XXXTreme Drag Wrestling, as well as designing a fashion line. Everybody say, #IMINLOVEWITHMISSTOTO.

Senses transcends pop-rock to give its audience wildly relatable lyrics. With already four singles produced by Blake Harnage (Tate McRae, PVRIS), this trio uses driving guitars and pounding drums like on their single, "See You Go." They recently beat over 10,000 other bands, reaching the semi-finals in Audacy's Opening Act competition, and their debut EP is currently in the works.

May 21: Denver, CO (Marquis Theater Room)

6Kat, formerly known as Sur Ellz, leads you into somewhat of a psychedelic music journey. With a neo-soul charm, this singer, songwriter, dancer and producer is able to share messages of universal love with his audience.

May 24: New York, NY (Irving Plaza)

Parson James gained his reputation in the New York music scene thanks to his cathedral-size vocal range, confessional lyricism and sharp sense of soul. In 2015, he finally fed his pop ambition and teamed up with DJ Kygo for "Stole the Show," which became his first major hit, earning multi-platinum certification in North America and 15 other countries. Most recently, you might have seen him on Ellen with his "Dirty Laundry,” written in collaboration with JoJo.

Lagoona Bloo has taken the stages of The Voice and America's Got Talent, where she performed along with her sisters, Jan and Rosé, in the critically acclaimed drag pop vocal trio, Stephanie's Child. NYC's mermaid pop star is also the recipient of two 2022 Glam Awards for Best Vocalist and Best Cabaret Show. Last year, she released her first two singles, "Greedy With My Love" and "Hands," as well as her debut EP, AQUA.

May 28: Los Angeles, CA (The Fonda)

Fly By Midnight, the LA indie-pop duo consisting of Justin Bryte and Slavo, boasts a long list of collaborations: Betty Who, Jake Miller, Shoffy, Clara Mae and more. With millions of monthly listeners across streaming services, they've had huge success with their new album, Silver Crane, featuring "Live For You, Die With You."

Malia Civetz is the daring Hawaii native guaranteed to hypnotize any crowd with her earth-quaking voice and compelling lyrics. In 2020, she made her major label debut on Warner Records with her breakout EP, The Flip, which features her hit single, "Broke Boy." Most recently, she released her 2021 EP, Heels In Hand, with "Partied Out" and Sugar Daddy."

May 29: Oakland, CA (Starline Social Club)