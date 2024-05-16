Sound Off: 10 Songs You Need to Hear Now
By Shaad D'Souza
May 16, 2024
It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.
Billie Eilish - "Lunch"
Billie Eilish abandons the soft textures of Happier Than Ever in favor of a louche indie-rock bounce on the sly, lascivious “LUNCH,” a gleefully horny crush song.
Beth Gibbons - "For Sale"
My favourite track on Beth Gibbons's decade-in-the-making solo album is this haunted, medieval stomper. Its unruly percussion adds to the lugubrious, disaffected tone.
Suzy Clue - "Holy Touch"
“Holy Touch,” the new single from Albanian-born, NYC-raised musician Suzy Clue, is a disorienting, abrasive pop-rock song that creates an addictive interplay between Clue’s discordant vocals and the early-aughts radio rock production.
Troye Sivan, Mura Masa - "Honey - Euphoria Remix"
Troye Sivan has released a set of Mura Masa remixes of his Something To Give Each Other highlight “Honey,” including this “Euphoria” mix, which is gritty and sugary in equal measure.
Malice K - "The Old House"
Pastoral, Beatles-esque indie-folk from singer-songwriter Alex Konschuh, who makes discontent and longing sound hugely pretty.
Cassandra Jenkins - "Delphinium Blue"
An unnerving, uplifting slow-burn ballad from Cassandra Jenkins, who sketches and erases images of a getaway narrative over and over until all that’s left is fog.
Porches - "Joker"
“Joker,” the new single from Porches’ forthcoming album Shirt, is deeply melancholy but also sounds a lot like 2010s radio pop, giving it an uncannily nostalgic haze – basically Porches’ sweet spot.
Samia - "Making Breakfast"
Samia sprints and tumbles through this loose, sunnily-toned Twin Peaks cover, her appealingly smooth voice a perfect vessel for the sweet meets bittersweet lyrics.
Greyson Chance - "Rearview Mirror"
A weepy new ballad from Oklahoma-born songwriter Greyson Chance, “Rearview Mirror” adds a raw new layer to the musician’s body of work.
VINCINT, Adam Lambert - "Another Lover"
An upbeat new piano-EDM track featuring Adam Lambert, taken from Vincint's forthcoming EP.
Photography: Shervin Lanez
