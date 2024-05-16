It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Billie Eilish - "Lunch" ​Billie Eilish abandons the soft textures of Happier Than Ever in favor of a louche indie-rock bounce on the sly, lascivious “LUNCH,” a gleefully horny crush song.

Beth Gibbons - "For Sale" ​My favourite track on Beth Gibbons's decade-in-the-making solo album is this haunted, medieval stomper. Its unruly percussion adds to the lugubrious, disaffected tone.

Suzy Clue - "Holy Touch" ​“Holy Touch,” the new single from Albanian-born, NYC-raised musician Suzy Clue, is a disorienting, abrasive pop-rock song that creates an addictive interplay between Clue’s discordant vocals and the early-aughts radio rock production.

Troye Sivan, Mura Masa - "Honey - Euphoria Remix" ​Troye Sivan has released a set of Mura Masa remixes of his Something To Give Each Other highlight “Honey,” including this “Euphoria” mix, which is gritty and sugary in equal measure.

Malice K - "The Old House" Pastoral, Beatles-esque indie-folk from singer-songwriter Alex Konschuh, who makes discontent and longing sound hugely pretty.

Cassandra Jenkins - "Delphinium Blue" An unnerving, uplifting slow-burn ballad from Cassandra Jenkins, who sketches and erases images of a getaway narrative over and over until all that’s left is fog.

Porches - "Joker" “Joker,” the new single from Porches’ forthcoming album Shirt, is deeply melancholy but also sounds a lot like 2010s radio pop, giving it an uncannily nostalgic haze – basically Porches’ sweet spot.

Samia - "Making Breakfast" Samia sprints and tumbles through this loose, sunnily-toned Twin Peaks cover, her appealingly smooth voice a perfect vessel for the sweet meets bittersweet lyrics.

Greyson Chance - "Rearview Mirror" A weepy new ballad from Oklahoma-born songwriter Greyson Chance, “Rearview Mirror” adds a raw new layer to the musician’s body of work.