Donatella Versace's signature platinum blonde locks and glamorous style are getting the virtual treatment for the first time.

From December 7-11, the designer will make her debut as a digital alter ago and avatar (complete with a gold baroque Versace suit) at next week's Complexland, an interactive shopping event, where she will unlock access for users to purchase a limited-edition Versace Trigreca sneaker in an entirely new colorway with only 100 pairs available for sale.

"I am very excited about this project," said Versace in a statement. "It is my first time as a virtual identity, and I find it super modern and cool and absolutely in line with the brand aesthetic and current approach. It was a fun process to develop my virtual alter ego and I very much looking forward to interacting with the other virtual participants at ComplexLand!"

Versace will also have their very own digital storefront (other retailers will set up shop was well) at the five-day event, which will include musical performances, exclusive collabs and art. The complete schedule can be found at ComplexLand.com