Versace's LA Show Draws Elton John, Lil Nas X and Miley Cyrus

Donatella Versace sat out the recent round of shows at Milan Fashion Week in favor of a one-off Los Angeles event for her Fall 2023 collection, which would debut just before the Oscars. (She did attend the Fendi show in Milan, however.)

After taking part in a live conversation with the LGBTQ Center and the CFDA, the designer presented her latest collection in front of a starry LA crowd on the rooftop of the Pacific Design Center with a breathtaking view of the Hollywood Hills. It's Donatella's first show there in over 20 years.

Showing in LA just before the Oscars (something Tom Ford knows a thing or two about) gave Versace plenty of pickings from the Hollywood set for their front row. Among the A-listers were Anne Hathaway, Demi Moore, Rumer Willis, Cher and her new man, Pamela Anderson, Matt Bomer and Dua Lipa.

Dua Lipa

Miley Cyrus, who celebrated the release of her new album at a Gucci event right after the show, took photos with Lil Nas X and Elton John, who's hosting his annual Oscars viewing party on Sunday (which Donatella is expected to attend).

The show was scheduled for Friday but was moved up a day earlier due to inclement rainy weather, the runway being on a rooftop and all. Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner, who made only a few runway appearances during Fashion Month, opened and closed Versace's show, respectively.

There were lots of simple black skirt suits and dresses followed by a series of textured looks in crocodile and crystal embellishments as well as turquoise and hot pink pieces with Dalmatian and floral prints.​

“This collection starts from the understanding and appreciation of the body that we have always had in our heart at Versace," Donatella said in her show notes. "We applied the lessons learned in the Atelier to ready-to-wear: the construction, the tailoring, the beauty of fabric. This is a celebration of our craftsmanship and understanding of true luxury to create a wardrobe for the innovators and changers of the world and the people who champion them."