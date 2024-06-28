Inside Vanessa Chow's New MR CHOW Clothing Capsule

Trained as a clinical psychologist, Vanessa Chow found her horizons broadening greatly upon meeting Michael Chow — owner of the iconic MR CHOW restaurants — especially in the the realms of art and fashion.

"Being part of his journey and vision allowed me to see the connection between these two creative fields in a new way," Vanessa tells PAPER. "The intersection of fashion and art quickly became a significant part of my daily life."

This year, Vanessa made excellent use of this newfound interest by designing and launching MR CHOW's first clothing capsule. The collection includes t-shirts, hoodies, hats, and joggers in black and white colorways. There's plenty more incoming, too.

"We have ambitious plans to expand the collection extensively, until our hearts are content," Vanessa says.

Below, PAPER caught up with Vanessa Chow to discuss the creative process behind the clothing collection, fashion inspirations and what's next.

I know you’re very interested in art and fashion. What draws you to those subjects? As you can imagine, meeting Michael opened up a world of fashion and art that was uniquely inspiring. Being part of his journey and vision allowed me to see the connection between these two creative fields in a new way. The intersection of fashion and art quickly became a significant part of my daily life, in all spaces and all places. I saw that all corners of life offer endless avenues for expression and creativity. My background as a clinical psychologist has always made me interested in art as a way of understanding human behavior — art is the truest form of self-expression. I've always had a strong interest in it, and especially in the essence of fashion. I like simple, timeless pieces without over-designing or excessive decorativeness, and I think you’ll see that represented in our collection.

What inspires you in fashion right now? Fashion and art are so intertwined — each influencing the other. I’d start with the works of art masters — they provide timeless insights that can be woven into modern fashion. However, what inspires me now is how fashion seems to be turning back toward elegance and minimalism. On the other hand, I love seeing people express themselves through fashion, breaking old stereotypical gender and age norms. A designer I’ve had my eye on lately is Guram Gvasalia. He is obsessive over garment construction and getting the right fit. He’s very good.

Tell me about the new MR CHOW clothing collection. What was the process of creating the clothing like? The creation process was incredibly enriching for me personally. What began over half a century ago with Sir Peter Blake is an extensive and magical portrait collection of M. Looking through these portraits, you can’t help but feel inspired and compelled to share them in new mediums. I’ve had the inclination for a clothing collection since around 2019, but now felt right. The process was like a 24/7 labor of love. Going into it, I didn’t realize how much work it would be, but I became obsessed with ensuring it measured up to the legacy MR CHOW has created. The fabrics are 100% cotton, supreme quality, all designed and manufactured in Los Angeles. We worked with the Andy Warhol Foundation and Helmut Newton to feature their paintings and photographs of Michael on the garments. Michael always says, "Every detail is a universe," and that is so true. Even the making of the hang tag — the tag everyone rips off and doesn't take a second look at — took hours of careful deliberation. We also collaborated closely with Henry Viens of Doheny Drive (an LA-based apparel and manufacturing company) from inception to completion. Henry’s a young master in apparel and brought his expertise to ensure that each piece not only reflects MR CHOW’s legacy but also embodies contemporary elegance and sustainability. This collection really captures the essence of MR CHOW in every detail.

What’s been the most popular piece from the collection so far? I’m happy to say that every piece has sold incredibly well. In a short time, we are almost completely sold out of everything.

Do you have plans to expand the collection in the future? Absolutely. We have ambitious plans to expand the collection extensively, until our hearts are content, creating a full MR CHOW lifestyle experience. This first launch was a labor of love and a collector's edition. With all the love we received, we definitely plan on expanding with more artists featured in M’s incredible personal collection, selling online and through our nine MR CHOW locations. This is just the beginning of many exciting collaborations and innovative collections. Stay tuned for what’s to come.