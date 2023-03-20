Valentina Ferrer on Walking for That Miami BOSS Show

The BOSS shows have become something of a spectacle in recent seasons, including a VIP-heavy activation in the Dubai desert and one at a baseball park in Milan for its Russell Athletics collab. Its campaigns have become quite the celeb-fest, too.

For its Spring 2023 show in Miami last week, BOSS enlisted more of today's buzzy names and entertainment veterans from Pamela Anderson and DJ Khaled to supermodels Naomi Campbell and Amber Valletta. Valentina Ferrer, the Argentinian model and actress (and girlfriend to J Balvin) is a recent BOSS regular, having also walked their last show in Milan.

For the big night, which included a surprise runway cameo by the recently retired Law Roach, Ferrer takes PAPER behind the scenes at the show in the gallery, below.