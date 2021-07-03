Supermodel, actress and television host Tyra Banks is now an ice cream connoisseur. And, yes, she took this as an opportunity for a pun and to brand it with her signature model move, the smize.

The Top Model star launches SMiZE Cream, a line of decadent frozen treats somewhere between ice cream and Italian frozen custard. It comes in seven different flavors: The Best Vanilla I Ever Had, Strawberry BirthYAY! Cake, Brownies, I Love You!, Purple Cookie Mon-STAR & Me, Salted Caramel King, Cookie Caramel Queen, Chocolate Barbeque and an upcoming collaboration flavor that they'll be announcing soon. And at the bottom of every cup is a huge cookie dough truffle covered in sprinkles.

"It's official, baby! Now everyone in mainland USA, from the big apple to the golden coast, and everywhere in between, can enjoy the creamy, dreamy taste of SMiZE Cream," Banks said in a press release. "Ever since I was a little girl, my mama and I have been obsessed with the creamy, crunchy, ooey-gooey comfort and delight of ice cream. Everybody has their own unique stories and moments with ice cream at the center of them — hot summer days, celebrations, even broken hearts — but ice cream always made it better."

SMiZE Cream is now available for pickup and nationwide delivery online. The very first SMiZE Cream Shop also opened on Friday, right by the beach at Santa Monica Place in Santa Monica, California. See a preview below of the new storefront and the ice cream flavors below.

Aside from the ice cream, Tyra also created a mentorship program called "The SMiZE Goalz & Dreamz Factory," which aims to help others achieve their dreams. As part of the first phase of the program, SMiZE Cream is partnering with Eldera, a global intergenerational mentoring platform. They'll be introducing young goal-getters to experts that have at least 6 decades of life experience and who have valuable advice and information to offer the next generation.

To find out more about the mentorship program or to get your own pint of SMiZE Cream, you can visit the SMiZE Cream website.